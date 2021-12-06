China tries to reassure on Evergrande as default fears rise

The People's Bank of China said it freed up 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for banks to lend by reducing the amount of money they must hold as reserves. Its announcement made no mention of Evergrande, but the move was expected after regulators promised to keep lending markets functioning following the company's warning Friday it might run out of cash to pay debts.

The ruling Communist Party can prevent a credit crunch but wants to avoid sending the wrong signal by bailing out Evergrande in the middle of an official campaign to force companies to cut debt Beijing worries is dangerously high, economists say.