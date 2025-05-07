China's central bank cuts key interest rate as US tariffs threaten economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank has cut a key interest rate as U.S. tariffs threaten the economy.
People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng announced Wednesday that the lending rate to commercial banks would be reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5%. The central bank also reduced the reserve ratio — the amount of money banks must hold in their reserves.
The move comes as high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump start to take a toll on China's export-dependent economy.
In Other News
1
Haliburton's 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gives Pacers 120-119 win...
2
Israel says it has disabled Yemen's main airport with airstrikes...
3
Trump plans to announce the US will call the Persian Gulf the Arabian...
4
Vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board is unexpectedly...
5
The Latest: India fires missiles across the border with Pakistan