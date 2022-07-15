China's economy shrinks during virus shutdown,

The ruling Communist Party is promising companies tax refunds, free rent and other aid to get back on their feet, but most forecasters expect China to fail to hit the ruling party’s 5.5% growth target this year.

Growth for the first half of the year was 2.5% over a year earlier, one of the weakest levels in the past three decades.

Retails sales were off 0.7% from a year earlier in the first half after plunging 11% in April.

Investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets climbed 6.1%, reflecting the ruling party’s effort to stimulate growth by boosting spending on public works construction and ordering state-owned companies to spend more.

Combined Shape Caption A man lowers his mask to drink from a cup as he past near a mall, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Beijing. China's economic growth plunged to 0.4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter after Shanghai and other cities were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a "stable recovery" is underway. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan