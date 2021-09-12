China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

Speaking to the press after meeting separately with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Wang made a similar point, saying, “Let Chinese-Cambodian friendship be steadier than iron and stronger than steel.”

Hun Sen pointed out other assistance from China for the construction of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of roads and seven big bridges across the Mekong, Tonle Sap and Bassac rivers. He noted as well that vaccines sold and donated by China had helped Cambodia battle the pandemic.

Hun Sen added, however, that Cambodia is not reliant solely on China but makes friends with all the world’s countries, and welcomes their aid for development. The U.S. has also donated COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia.

Washington’s relations with Hun Sen’s government are frosty, as Beijing’s support allows Cambodia to disregard Western concerns about its poor record in human and political rights, and in turn Cambodia generally supports Beijing’s geopolitical positions on issues such as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In recent months, the U.S. has expressed concern about their ties and urged Cambodia’s leaders to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy that would be in its people’s best interests.

The concerns have focused partly on China’s construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia and the potential for its military to have future basing rights there.

Ream faces the Gulf of Thailand that lies adjacent to the South China Sea. Holding basing rights in Cambodia would extend Beijing’s strategic military profile considerably.

Wrapping up a visit to neighboring Vietnam on Saturday, Wang said China planned to donate 3 million vaccine doses to that country, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi front left, accompanies by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, walks around during a tour to the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as it was handed over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Tang Chhin Sothy/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Tang Chhin Sothy Credit: Tang Chhin Sothy

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, greets with Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP) Credit: Kith Serey Credit: Kith Serey

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech during a ceremony to hand over the Morodok Techo National Stadium to the the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Lon Jadina Credit: Lon Jadina

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, front left, walks with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, during a tour to the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as it was handed over to the the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Lon Jadina Credit: Lon Jadina

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, greets with Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP) Credit: Kith Serey Credit: Kith Serey

Caption The Morodok Techo National Stadium is seen during a ceremony to hand it over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who attended the ceremony Sunday, met with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Tang Chhin Sothy/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Tang Chhin Sothy Credit: Tang Chhin Sothy

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreground right, greets with his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, foreground left, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP) Credit: Kith Serey Credit: Kith Serey

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreground right, is guided by his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, center, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Kith Serey/Photo Photo via AP) Credit: Kith Serey Credit: Kith Serey

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, front left, listens to Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, front right, during a tour to the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as the stadium was handed over to the the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Wang is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Lon Jadina Credit: Lon Jadina

Caption Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during a ceremony to hand over the Morodok Techo National Stadium, as it was handed over to the Cambodian organizing committee of the Southeast Asian Games, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where he met with Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. (Lon Jadina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Lon Jadina Credit: Lon Jadina