China’s foreign minister criticizes US tariffs and accuses the country of ‘meeting good with evil’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will retaliate to the United States’ “arbitrary tariffs” and accused Washington of “meeting good with evil.”
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will retaliate to the United States’ “arbitrary tariffs” and accused Washington of “meeting good with evil” in a press conference Friday on the sidelines of the country’s annual parliamentary session.

Wang said China’s efforts to help the U.S. contain its fentanyl crisis have been met with punitive tariffs, which are straining the ties between the countries.

“No country should fantasize that it can suppress China and maintain good relationship with China at the same time,” Wang said. “Such two-faced acts are not good for the stability of bilateral relations or for building mutual trust.”

