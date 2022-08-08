China's Hainan beach resort expands COVID-19 lockdowns

The temporary lockdown of Haikou city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. follows an ongoing and indefinite lockdown of the beach resort of Sanya since Saturday — which is confining vacationers to their hotels for a week — and lockdowns that started in four other cities in Hainan on Sunday.

More than 470 new cases were recorded in the province on Sunday, of which 245 did not show symptoms. Overall, China reported more than 760 new daily cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.