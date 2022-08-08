dayton-daily-news logo
China's Hainan beach resort expands COVID-19 lockdowns

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a volunteer in protective gears uses a loud speaker to advise people to keep social distancing at a COVID-19 testing site in Sanya in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The capital of China's Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays. (Zhao Yingquan/Xinhua via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
The capital of China’s Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays

BEIJING (AP) — The capital of China's Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours on Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays.

The temporary lockdown of Haikou city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. follows an ongoing and indefinite lockdown of the beach resort of Sanya since Saturday — which is confining vacationers to their hotels for a week — and lockdowns that started in four other cities in Hainan on Sunday.

More than 470 new cases were recorded in the province on Sunday, of which 245 did not show symptoms. Overall, China reported more than 760 new daily cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Some 80,000 tourists have reportedly been stranded by the lockdown in Sanya. Those wanting to depart have to test negative five times over seven days.

China has stuck steadfastly to a "zero-COVID" policy, despite the economic and social costs. It has credited that approach with keeping hospitalization and death rates lower than in other countries that have opened up amid high vaccination rates and more effective treatments.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, announced Monday that it would reduce a mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from the current one week. The new policy takes effect Friday.

A resident gets his routine throat swabs at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman rubs her nose as she rides on an electric bike, crossing an intersection in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Residents wearing face masks walk by a giant bird structure on display outside an art gallery in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A kid wearing a face mask plays on a balancing chair at a green space in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, volunteers deliver fruits to a trapped tourist at a hotel in Sanya in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The capital of China's Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays. (Guo Cheng/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, tourists wearing face masks wait in line to get their COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Sanya in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The capital of China's Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays. (Guo Cheng/Xinhua via AP)

