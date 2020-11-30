China's manufacturing accelerates in November

In November, an indicator of factory production rose to 54.7 from October’s 53.9, the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing reported. The new orders index rose 1.1 points to 53.9.

The measure of new exports rose to 51.5 from the previous month’s 51.0.

Chinese exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of their economy and demand for masks and other medical supplies. They are taking market share from foreign competitors that still face anti-virus restrictions.

Employment contracted again in November but at a slower pace. The employment index gained 0.2 points to 49.5.