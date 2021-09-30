China's Xi leads Martyr's Day ceremony amid patriotism drive

China claims the self-governing island democracy as its own territory and threatens to use military force to bring it under Beijing's control. Xi, who also controls China's vast military, has upped that threat by sending military aircraft into airspace near the island on a near-daily basis while ground troops conduct drills on the coast opposite.

Tiananmen Square and surrounding roads were closed off for Thursday's ceremony, which began with a trumpet fanfare, the singing of China's national anthem and a minute of silence.

Steps and the upper level of the monument, an obelisk standing 10 stories partially carved with images from the struggle to establish Communist rule, were covered in red carpet.

The ceremony also featured a choir of children wearing the white shirts and red scarves of the party's Young Pioneers youth organization singing their anthem, ”We are the heirs of communism."

Martyr's Day is commemorated on the eve of China's National Day, which begins a 10-day holiday.

Caption Chinese President Xi Jinping adjusts wreaths of flowers after he paid respects to the Monument to the People's Heroes during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong