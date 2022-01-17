China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

“A zero-sum approach that enlarges one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help,” he added. "The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation.”

Xi, who hasn’t left China since the coronavirus emerged in early 2020, said China had already sent abroad more than 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccines and plans to provide an additional 1 billion, including a donation of 600 million doses to Africa and an extra 150 million to Southeast Asia.

By comparison, managers of the U.N.-backed COVAX program to ship vaccines to developing countries announced over the weekend that it has now delivered 1 billion vaccine doses.

Xi said China “stands ready to work with” other governments on climate but announced no new initiatives and offered no resources. He said it was up to developed countries to provide money and technology.

The Chinese leader repeated official promises that the Communist Party will open the state-dominated Chinese economy wider. The ruling party has taken steps over the past five years, including ending ownership restrictions in its auto industry, but business groups say foreign banks, technology and other companies still face restrictions that limit access to the most promising industries.

___

Associated Press Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed from Beijing.

Caption German Klaus Schwab, left, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed in a screen during a the opening Davos Agenda 2022, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Davos Agenda, from 17 to 21 January 2022, is an online edition due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak gather global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging context. (Salvatore Di Nolfi)]/Keystone via AP) Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi Caption German Klaus Schwab, left, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed in a screen during a the opening Davos Agenda 2022, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Davos Agenda, from 17 to 21 January 2022, is an online edition due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak gather global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging context. (Salvatore Di Nolfi)]/Keystone via AP) Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi

Caption German Klaus Schwab, left, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed in a screen during a the opening Davos Agenda 2022, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Davos Agenda, from 17 to 21 January 2022, is an online edition due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak gather global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging context. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi Caption German Klaus Schwab, left, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed in a screen during a the opening Davos Agenda 2022, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Davos Agenda, from 17 to 21 January 2022, is an online edition due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak gather global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging context. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi

Caption German Klaus Schwab, left, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed in a screen during a the opening Davos Agenda 2022, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Davos Agenda, from 17 to 21 January 2022, is an online edition due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak gather global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging context. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi Caption German Klaus Schwab, left, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed in a screen during a the opening Davos Agenda 2022, in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Davos Agenda, from 17 to 21 January 2022, is an online edition due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak gather global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging context. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi Credit: Salvatore di Nolfi