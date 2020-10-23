China's Xi takes jabs at US in Korean War commemoration

The anniversary comes as China's relations with the U.S. have sunk to their lowest level in decades as the sides feud over trade, human rights, allegations of spying and Chinese policies regarding Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Beijing, meanwhile, remains North Korea's most important diplomatic ally and trading partner, and has pushed back at U.S. efforts to bring economic pressure on Pyongyang to prompt it to end its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

U.S. relations with North Korea featured briefly in Thursday's presidential debate, with President Donald Trump saying the Obama administration left him a “mess” to deal with in terms of tempering relations with North Korea.

Trump said he had warded off a war that could have threatened millions of lives, and that former President Barack Obama had told him he viewed potential danger from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as among the greatest national security threats.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump had “legitimized” a “thug” by meeting and forging a relationship with Kim.

Trump countered that Kim “didn’t like Obama” and insisted, “Having a good relationship with other countries is a good thing.”

Party officials applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, standing, delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Party officials applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, third from left in front row, followed by Premier Li Keqiang, arrives for the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the US army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Party officials applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, arrives for the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the US army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Delegates wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus applaud as masked veteran soldiers arrive to attend the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Delegates wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus applaud as masked veteran soldiers arrive to attend the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom center, and high ranking officials stand for the national anthem during the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom center, and high ranking officials bow to pay condolences to the soldiers during the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong