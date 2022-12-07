China's Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy

China's COVID-19 infection numbers are lower than those of the United States and other major countries. But the ruling party is sticking to "zero-COVID," which calls for isolating every case, while other governments are relaxing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.

China's ruling Communist Party shares many of the authoritarian tendencies of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, shielding Beijing from criticism over its harsh policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. More than a million have been sent to detention centers where they report being forced to denounce Islam and swear fealty to Xi and the party.

Beijing denies the charges, saying they have been providing job training and ridding Muslims of extremist, separatist and terroristic tendencies.

The trip to Saudi Arabia marks a further move by Xi to restore his global profile after spending most of the pandemic inside China. Xi was granted a third five-year term in October, but street protests against "zero-COVID" policies last month saw the most significant public challenge to his rule and may have prompted a relaxation of some measures.