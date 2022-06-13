Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court

Wu, meanwhile, had been in police custody since August last year. The trial of the former member of Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the victim’s privacy, state media said.

Wu was tried on charges of rape as well as the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.” Rape is punished with anywhere between 3 years to 10 years in prison, although life sentences and death sentences can also be given in exceptional cases. The second charge Wu faces is punishable up to 5 years in prison.

The verdict and sentence were to be issued later, state media said.

Wu was accused last year by a teenager of having sex with her while she was drunk. Wu denied the accusation.

The teenager also then said seven other women contacted her to say Wu seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18.