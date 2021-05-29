Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge

People in parts of four nearby districts were ordered to limit outdoor activity.

The city government earlier ordered testing of hundreds of thousands of residents following the initial infections. The government said some 700,000 people had been tested by Wednesday.

China reports a handful of new cases every day but says almost all are believed to be people who were infected abroad. The mainland’s official death toll stands at 4,636 out of 91,061 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Guangzhou and 14 in other parts of the country that it said came from abroad.

Most of the latest infections in Guangzhou are believed to be linked to a 75-year-old woman who was found May 21 to have the variant first identified in India, state media say. Most of the others attended a dinner with her or live together.

That infection spread to the nearby city of Nanshan, where one new confirmed case and two asymptomatic cases were reported Saturday after people from Guangzhou were tested, according to The Global Times.

Residents line up for coronavirus testing in the Liwan District in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday May 26, 2021. The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home Saturday, May 29, 2021 to be tested for the coronavirus following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

