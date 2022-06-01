Chinese foreign minister's Pacific tour continues in Vanuatu

Speaking to reporters in Washington, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. as well as its allies and partners in the Pacific had made clear their concerns about China's "opaque, shadowy deals."

Price said he'd seen reports of regional and international media being blocked or encountering significant obstacles when attempting to cover Wang's tour.

China says that cooperation between Beijing and the island nations has been expanding in a development that’s welcomed by those countries and builds on a long tradition of China helping developing nations.

Wang's eight-nation tour continues through Saturday. In addition to Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu, Wang has visited the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Samoa. He also plans to visit Papua New Guinea and East Timor.