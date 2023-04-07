Chinese man who chained, abused woman sentenced to 9 years

The court also sentenced five others to prison for between eight and 13 years and fined them for trafficking her decades ago.

According to an investigation, Little Plum Blossom was first brought to Jiangsu province on China's eastern coast from southwestern Yunnan province after she was abducted by two of the five people in early 1998. They sold her to a farmer for 5,000 yuan ($727).

After living with the farmer for a while, the woman went missing and was found by a couple in Henan province in central China in June 1998. The couple then sold her to two others for 3,000 yuan ($436) and that pair subsequently sold her for 5,000 yuan ($727) to the Dongs in Feng county in Jiangsu.

The wife of the couple was not charged because the impact of her role was considered relatively minor, the court said, but her husband and the pair who sold Little Plum Blossom to Dong were among the five who were charged and sentenced for trafficking her.

The official Xinhua news agency quoted Little Plum Blossom's doctor in a report saying she was still being treated in a hospital. But her eldest son told the agency that his mother, who once could not identify him at times, can now recognize him and call him by his name.

On Weibo, many people expressed their anger over the case. “Only nine years? Nine years for ruining her life? Go to hell really,” one user wrote.

_____

Associated Press writer Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and researcher Chen Wanqing in Beijing contributed to this report.