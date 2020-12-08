Chinese online platform JD Health rises 50% in stock debut

Investors have “high hopes for this kind of companies to develop in China,” said Jackson Wong, asset management director for Amber Hill Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong.

The ruling Communist Party has encouraged growth of the industry by authorizing online pharmacies to deliver prescription drugs.

During the pandemic, patients switched from going online only for urgent care to staying in touch with doctors about chronic conditions, according to industry analyst Kevin Chang of Bain & Co.

“This new pattern of digital engagements is likely to continue and to increase the frequency of consultations,” Chang said in a report.

Consumer spending and business activity have rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels after China, where the pandemic began in December, declared the disease under control in March and eased most controls. Restrictions on travelers coming from abroad still are in place and visitors to public buildings are checked for fever.

JD Health raised about $3.8 billion by selling 20% of the company to public shareholders.

It was Hong Kong’s second-biggest stock offering this year behind parent JD.Com, which has shares traded in New York and raised $4.5 billion in June when it joined the Hong Kong exchange.

The ruling party is encouraging use of online health services to reduce the burden on hospitals.

JD Health said it plans to expand its online pharmacy and develop “smart healthcare solutions” supported by artificial intelligence to work with physicians.

The company says it had 72.5 million active users in June, up 30% over a year earlier.

The industry might face tougher competition once the coronavirus is brought under control and patients have more offline options, said Wong.

“If vaccines are very effective and people start going out again, the growth of these online service providers might not be as high,” said Wong. “That would be the biggest risk for this kind of company.”

___

JD Health (in Chinese): https://jiankang.jd.com

___

Associated Press journalist Alice Fung in Hong Kong contributed.

Xin Lijun, CEO of JD Health, center, is congratulated during a ceremony to mark the listing of the company stock on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at the JD Headquarters in Beijing Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Shares in China's biggest online health care platform rose 40% in their Hong Kong stock market debut Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Xin Lijun, CEO of JD Health, attends a ceremony to mark the listing of the company stock on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at the JD Headquarters in Beijing Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Shares in China's biggest online health care platform rose 40% in their Hong Kong stock market debut Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Xin Lijun, CEO of JD Health, stands amongst workers from the company for a photo during a ceremony to mark their stock listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange at the JD Headquarters in Beijing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Shares in China's biggest online health care platform rose 40% in their Hong Kong stock market debut Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Xin Lijun, CEO of JD Health, stands amongst workers from the company during a ceremony to mark their stock listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange at the JD Headquarters in Beijing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Shares in China's biggest online health care platform rose 40% in their Hong Kong stock market debut Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Attendees stand near the mascot for JD.com during a ceremony to mark the listing of JD Health, an arm of JD.com, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at the JD Headquarters in Beijing Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Shares in China's biggest online health care platform rose 40% in their Hong Kong stock market debut Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Workers eat their meal near a ceremony to mark the listing of JD Health, an arm of JD.com, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at the JD Headquarters in Beijing Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Shares in China's biggest online health care platform rose 40% in their Hong Kong stock market debut Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Xu Lei, head of JD Retail, center right, poses for photos with a guest before the ceremony to mark the listing of JD.com on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com's stock jumped nearly 6% on its debut in Hong Kong on Thursday after the firm raised $3.9 billion in a share sale. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan