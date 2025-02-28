Chip Ganassi Racing partners with OpenAI in first motorsports venture for AI company

“Racing has always been a proving ground for innovation, and we’re excited to explore how our AI technology can contribute alongside the incredible talent at Chip Ganassi Racing," said Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. "IndyCar is a sport where every detail counts, and we’re eager to see how advanced technology can support the team’s expertise in pushing performance forward.”

Ganassi's race teams plan to utilize OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology to maximize performance on the racetrack and in the front office by using the company's software engineering and research capabilities. Ganassi teams will work with OpenAI's engineers.

“Over the years, we have had the good fortune of partnering with some of the most iconic brands in the world, but I am not sure there is one that is more important right now than OpenAI," Ganassi said. "Sam and his team have been amazing at helping us try to maximize the power of artificial intelligence to make us better both on and off the racetrack. We look forward to continuing to attack business and racing challenges with the folks at OpenAI, some of the smartest and most creative people around.”

