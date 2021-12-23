'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91

In five decades, Howes made appearances in more than 140 films, musicals, plays and television projects including the screen adaption of Charles Dickens’ “Nicholas Nickleby” and “The History of Mr. Polly.” She made her biggest splash as the character Truly Scrumptious in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” which became a holiday favorite.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” was often broadcasted on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom.

Howes made a mark in the theater realm. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in “Brigadoon” at the New York City Opera in 1962. The later part of her career was spent in theater. She made her last appearance on screen in the limited series “Secrets” in 1992.