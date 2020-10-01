Chloe holds an immersive Paris Fashion Week show

There was an ethnic, quasi-Balkan vibe to some of the soft geometric shapes in square shirt pockets. Also Cleopatra-style eyeliner and flashes of gold jewelry. But there was one substantial draw-back. Although the display was intended to be immersive, it fell victim to its own ambition: The high-tech plasma screen images made the design details difficult to see, and many guests were seated so that they could only see the sometimes distant backs of models.

DICE HAYEK’S VIBRANT COLOR

It was a softer, more feminine, direction for Turkish-French designer Ece Ege at Dice Hayek, who has in recent seasons fused masculine tailoring with a muted palette. On Thursday, the collection was a celebration of vibrant color, shape, and general girliness -- that at times echoed styles preferred by designers such as Giambattista Valli.

A multitude of oversize bows adorned some of the 27 looks, and skirts were sometimes fashioned with large, crisp pleats. The aesthetic for spring-summer harked back the high-waisted, almost-Empire Line styles of yesteryear in bright pinks, cadmium reds, and emerald greens.

Juliette sleeves -- one of this season's trends -- was also a big theme.

ALEXIS MABILLE GOES GLAM

French designer Alexis Mabille turned up the classical dial this season for a more sophisticated aesthetic than usual -- both in the sumptuous silks and in the silhouettes.

A royal red satin coat-dress evoked the glamour of a princess with a high old-fashioned waist. Its long skirt descended in ample panels, and contrasted nicely with sporty black pumps. Such high waists -- and even Empire lines -- are becoming ubiquitous on the high fashion runway.

A demure silk floor-length emerald gown was beautifully unstructured, with dropped pockets, and caressed the model's legs with soft pleats in its skirt.