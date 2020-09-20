Chloé Zhao’s 'Nomadland' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

TIFF programmers announced the winners Sunday. Zhao's film features Frances McDormand as a widowed wanderer of the modern American West. Set for a Dec. 4 release, “Nomadland” has already been hailed as a top Oscar contender, but winning the audience award at TIFF is promising for its Oscar chances. In the past decade, every People's Choice winner has secured a best picture nomination and a handful have gone on to win, including “Green Book,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The King's Speech” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Regina King's “One Night in Miami” was first runner up to “Nomadland." Other People's Choice winners include Michelle Latimer's documentary “Inconvenient Indian," about Indigenous peoples in North America, and Roseanne Liang's midnight madness selection “Shadow in the Cloud," with Chloë Grace Moretz.