Choi, Clarke share PGA Tour Champions lead in Sioux Falls

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, also finished with a birdie on the par-4 18th. He has two victories this season, the TimberTech Championship in November and Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January.

“I just liked this golf course from the first time I came here and I’ve really, really enjoyed it.” said Clarke, who shot 62 on the course last year. “Seems to fit my eye. There’s a couple holes where I can open up a little bit and have a dig at it, such as the first today, straight downwind, so I hit driver off the tee and just off the edge of the green and lobbed it up there. I just like the look of the golf course. ”