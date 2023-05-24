Cholera kills 17 in South Africa and a further 9 in neighboring Zimbabwe

“It has been out of capacity since about 2005,” said Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink, who was elected in March.

South Africa is the latest southern African nation to experience an outbreak of cholera following deaths in neighboring Zimbabwe and in Malawi this year. In February, the World Health Organization said cholera cases in Africa were rising exponentially amid a global surge. At least 12 African nations have reported cholera outbreaks this year.

Zimbabwean health authorities have confirmed nine recent deaths with another 28 suspected cholera deaths since February. The Ministry of Health said it had recorded 1,404 suspected cholera cases and 359 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Malawi reported earlier this year that more than 1,000 people had died in a widespread outbreak that started in March 2022. It is Malawi's worst cholera outbreak in 20 years, WHO said, with more than 36,000 cases.

Cholera is a water-borne disease caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. The infection is extremely virulent, although it can be easily treated once identified.

The NGO Gift of the Givers has distributed more than 3,200 sealed 5-litre water bottles to the Hammanskraal community's local Jubilee Hospital and surrounding clinics where patients are being treated.

In neighboring Zimbabwe, a country with a history of deadly cholera outbreaks, authorities say the capital, Harare, is turning into an epicenter of the current outbreak. Residents in some suburbs have gone for months without tap water, forcing them to dig shallow wells and boreholes that have been contaminated by raw sewage flowing from burst pipes.

The cholera cases in Africa have been attributed to local sanitation problems, but also climatic factors like cyclones and floods that hit parts of southern Africa recently as well as a global shortage in cholera vaccines.

___

Mutsaka reported from Harare, Zimbabwe.

___

