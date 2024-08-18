Cholera outbreak in Sudan has killed at least 22 people, health minister says

Health officials say Sudan has been stricken by a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly two dozen people and sickened hundreds more in recent weeks
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

Sudan has been stricken by a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly two dozen people and sickened hundreds more in recent weeks, health authorities said Sunday. The African nation has been roiled by a 16-month conflict and devastating floods.

Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement that at least 22 people have died from the disease, and that at least 354 confirmed cases of cholera have been detected across the county in recent weeks.

In Other News
1
Harris and Walz embark on a bus tour in Pennsylvania before the...
2
Haaland scores in 100th appearance as Man City beats Chelsea 2-0 in...
3
Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East and...
4
Tropical Storm Ernesto sends powerful swells, rip currents to US East...
5
‘Alien: Romulus’ bites off $41.5 million to top box office charts
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top