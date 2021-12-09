Chopin's last piano gets its 19th-century features back

Given the provenance and the good condition of the instrument, McNulty said it is “priceless.”

Texas-born McNulty says this is the “best preserved Pleyel piano in the world,” despite having quite a dramatic history. It was played, but treated well by Chopin's family and was not used for concert performances, also because of a failed renovation attempt.

It had most of its wire strings changed for modern ones during renovation in the late 1950s that destroyed its tone and put strain on the whole structure.

McNulty and museum authorities believe the current work will bring it as close as possible to the sound that Chopin heard.

“We hope it will sing for us again,” said Aleksander Laskowski, spokesman for The Frederic Chopin Institute that houses the museum.

“So an opportunity to hear the sound of Chopin’s piano as he heard it when he composed is quite likely,” Laskowski said.

McNulty, who has restored and built replicas of hundreds of historic pianos, says the new sound “will be within the confines, the expectations of the builder.”

The instrument will serve as a resource for research and maybe as a model for a replica, but is not intended for performances.

Chopin, Poland’s best known and beloved classical music composer and pianist, was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father. He left Poland at 19 to broaden his musical education in Vienna and then in Paris, where he settled, composing, giving concerts and teaching the piano.

He died on Oct. 17, 1849, in Paris and is buried at the Pere Lachaise cemetery. His heart is at the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw.

