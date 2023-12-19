Chris Christie's next book, coming in February, asks 'What Would Reagan Do?'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has a book coming out next year on the legacy of a GOP hero — former President Ronald Reagan

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has a book coming out next year on the legacy of a GOP hero — former President Ronald Reagan.

Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that it will publish “What Would Reagan Do?: Life Lessons from the Last Great President" on Feb. 6.

“It's amazing what how much Reagan was able to achieve by sticking to his principles and connecting on a human level with those around him,” Christie writes in the introduction. “Each chapter of this book is not only great history, it also contains a blueprint for bringing our country back to achieving big things at home and around the world.”

Christie's previous books include " Let Me Finish " and " Republican Rescue."

In Other News
1
Apple to halt sales of its newest watches in US over patent dispute
2
Illegal crossings surge in remote areas as Congress, White House weigh...
3
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store...
4
Column: Reviewing the year in golf based on shots from every club in...
5
Larry Kramer, outgoing CEO of mega climate funder the Hewlett...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top