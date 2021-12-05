Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing

CNN was reviewing Chris Cuomo's conduct following the new information, and a law firm hired to help had recommended the network terminate Chris Cuomo.

“It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved,” CNN chief Jeff Zucker wrote in an email to CNN staff on Saturday.

Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did,” he said.

The new misconduct allegation comes after a veteran TV executive, Shelley Ross, wrote a column for The New York Times in September saying Chris Cuomo had groped her at a party 16 years ago, when they both worked for ABC News. Cuomo told the newspaper that “I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”