X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister

Nation & World
By NICK PERRY, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand's 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the "pandemic of inflation."

He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated the swearing in ceremony after earlier accepting Ardern's resignation.

Hipkins served as education and police minister under Ardern. He rose to public prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Ardern on Tuesday made her final public appearance as prime minister, saying the thing she would miss most was the people because they had been the "joy of the job."

New Zealand’s head-of-state is Britain’s King Charles III, and Kiro is his representative in New Zealand, although these days the nation’s relationship with the monarchy is largely symbolic.

In Other News
1
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
2
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
3
Guinea worm eradication effort enters ‘most difficult’ phase
4
'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered
5
Doctor who molested patients convicted of federal sex counts
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top