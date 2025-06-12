Breaking: Local unsheltered population exceeds 2023 record high even as homelessness declines

Chris Kreider waives no-trade clause to accept deal from the Rangers to the Ducks, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Chris Kreider has agreed to move his no-trade clause to accept a trade from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks
FILE - New York Rangers' Chris Kreider celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, May 22, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Chris Kreider has agreed to move his no-trade clause to accept a trade from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been finalized.

The trade is expected to be completed later Thursday.

Kreider, 34, is third on the franchise goal-scoring list with 326 after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers. He has two years left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million.

Moving on from Kreider is general manager Chris Drury’s first offseason change to a roster that underachieved and missed the playoffs.

The New York Post was first to report Kreider accepting the move.

