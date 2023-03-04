Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special

On the road, Rock has often worked in jokes and reflections on the slap, though it’s never been more than an element of his shows. There’s no guarantee that he will talk it about Saturday night, but he’s widely expected to and has long suggested this would be his chosen forum.

Rock first broke his public silence about the slap three nights after the Oscar ceremony, last year in Boston. "How was your weekend?" he asked the crowd. He added that he was "still kind of processing what happened."

Now, after plenty of processing, Rock will be taking the cultural spotlight just a week before the March 12 Oscars, where the slap is sure to revisited by this year's host, Jimmy Kimmel. In the aftermath of last year's events, Smith resigned his membership to the film academy. The academy board of governors banned Smith from the Oscars and all other academy events for a decade.

At the annual luncheon for nominees held last month, motion picture academy president Janet Yang voiced regret about how the incident was handled, calling the academy's response "inadequate." Bill Kramer, the academy's chief executive, has said the academy has since instituted a crisis communications team to prepare for and more rapidly respond to the unexpected.

"Selective Outrage" is Rock's second special for Netflix, following 2018's "Tamborine." They're part of a two-special $40 million deal Rock signed with the streamer in 2016.

While rivals have gotten into live streaming and sports, “Selective Outrage” marks Netflix’s first foray into live programming. Netflix, with 231 million global subscribers, also recently signed on to stream next year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, signaling that “Selective Outrage” may be just the start of a new trend.

