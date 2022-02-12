Christian Cowan's NY fashion week show went 102 stories up

“It's about maximalism,” he told The Associated Press. “More is more.”

Lady Gaga served up Cowan's coming out when she wore one of his huge hats and matching sparkly pink pantsuits in 2014. An exaggerated black-and-white check dress was plucked by Cardi B for the cover of her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.” Miley Cyrus wore a sheer white pants and top combo adorned with little red hearts. His friend Lil Nas X brought him along to the 2019 MTV VMA awards after Cowan dressed him in a ruffle shirt and sequin silver suit with cowboy boots to match.

Candace Bushnell attended his sky-high show, which Cowan touts as one of the highest fashion shows ever held. Would she go for his sensible black-and-white tea-length stripe dress with feathers at the hem? Or maybe his high-neck mermaid look in blush with feathers from the thigh down.

“Christian is high-octane glamour,” Bushnell said, dressed in one of his shiny creations. “It's what people want to wear when they're out, and everybody wants to go out now.”

Perhaps another of his guests, Dorinda Medley of "The Real Housewives of New York,” would don the flowing, long-sleeve swirl of white and pink he showed in another dress.

The goal, always, is to bring the party into an outfit.

“It's about just having a lot of fun,” Cowan said.

