Chun shoots 69 to lead by 6 at Women's PGA Championship

Lexi Thompson matched Ko with a 67 of her own, highlighted by an eagle when she holed out a wedge from 102 yards on the par-4 17th.

“I took one more club extra to control the spin,” Thompson said. “I had spun back a good amount of shots. So I tried to take one more and chip it, and I ended up spinning it back. It was still really going fast with the spin, but ended up going in. I just went off the crowd because we can’t see anything from down there.”

U.S. Women's Open champ Minjee Lee (68) was with Thompson at 3 under.

Although there were far more birdies on day two than on Thursday, even the top players had their problems. After reaching 11 under par, Chun missed the green on the par-3 seventh and took a bogey. Then on No. 8, a 245-yard par 4, her tee shot went into the thick rough on the edge of a greenside bunker.

Chun punched out of it backwards, then failed to get up and down for par.

Still, those were her only two bogeys of the round, and she's kept the field at arm's length. Hye-Jin Choi and Pornanong Phatlum both shot 72 after first-round 69s. They now trail by eight.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption In Gee Chun, of South Korea, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption In Gee Chun, of South Korea, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Jennifer Kupcho hits from the rough on the eighth hole during the second round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams Combined Shape Caption Jennifer Kupcho hits from the rough on the eighth hole during the second round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Combined Shape Caption Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits on the 12th fairway during the second round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits on the 12th fairway during the second round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass