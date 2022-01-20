CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

In a statement, CIA Director William Burns said the agency's commitment to its officers' health was “unwavering.”

“While we have reached some significant interim findings, we are not done,” Burns said. “We will continue the mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those who need it.”

Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer representing intelligence officers who have reported cases, asserted that the CIA is having a “revolt within its workforce” among people who do not want to take overseas assignments for fear of being attacked.

Of the findings, Zaid tweeted, “Too bad this is contradicted by classified information that CIA won’t release." Zaid did not immediately respond to a message seeking further comment.

“Havana syndrome” cases date to a series of reported brain injuries in 2016 at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. Incidents have been reported by diplomats, intelligence officers, and military personnel in the Washington area and at global postings. Russia has long been suspected by some intelligence officers of using directed energy devices to attack U.S. personnel.

Democrats and Republicans have pressed President Joe Biden's administration to determine who and what might be responsible and to improve treatment for victims. Biden last year signed a bill intended to provide better medical care for victims. The State Departmen t also appointed a new coordinator for its review into cases after victims criticized the previous coordinator.

At a news conference Thursday in Berlin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that after meeting with people who had reported cases, “there is no doubt in my mind that they have had real experiences, real symptoms and real suffering.”

“We are going to continue to do everything we can, with all the resources we can bring to bear, to understand, again, what happened, why, and who might be responsible,” Blinken said. “And we are leaving no stone unturned.”

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Berlin contributed to this report.