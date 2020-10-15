Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats' COVID-19 issues

The SEC was also rocked this week by the news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus ahead of the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s showdown at home with No. 3 Georgia. Saban said Wednesday he did not have symptoms. He is unlikely to coach Saturday against Georgia.

The number of games involving FBS teams to be postponed and canceled since Aug. 26 is now 30.

Tulsa has had three games postponed, including its opener against Oklahoma State, which it was able to make up. The Golden Hurricane have played only twice this season.

“I’m disappointed, first, for our football student-athletes and coaches, and obviously for our staff who has prepared so diligently, our campus and the city of Tulsa," Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said. “This TU Homecoming game was a great opportunity to showcase our football program, the community and the American Athletic Conference against the nation’s No. 8 team.”

