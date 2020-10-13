Citi 3Q profit fall 34% but tops Wall Street expectations

Citigroup posted revenue of $20.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.3 billion, slightly better than Wall Street forecasts although down 7% from a year ago. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.26 billion.

The bank did set aside less money for potential bad loans in the latest quarter compared to earlier in the year, a sign that some of the economic strain from the coronavirus pandemic could be easing. Citigroup's provision for credit losses was $2.26 billion in the third quarter compared to $7.9 billion in the second quarter. JPMorgan also set aside fewer dollars to cover potentially bad loans, signaling that potentially the worst of the economic pain from the pandemic may be over.