Cities win immigration policing dispute with US government

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said in a news release that the Justice Department dropped the appeal from the Republican administration of former President Donald Trump, The Providence Journal reported Friday. The department is now led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden

The two cities sued in August 2018 after the federal government required recipients of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to cooperate with authorities in the enforcement of federal immigration law.