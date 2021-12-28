Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime

During the first week of deliberations, the jury stopped at 5 p.m., but Nathan told jurors late Monday that they should be prepared to stay until at least 6 p.m. moving forward. Despite that, the judge agreed to release them early after they assured her, in a note: “Our deliberations are moving along and we are making progress."

The judge had told lawyers she was considering informing jurors she would require deliberations every day — including the New Year's weekend, if necessary — until they reach a verdict. But after defense lawyers pushed back, she chose Tuesday to not tell jurors that weekend deliberations were a possibility.

Fueled by the omicron variant, coronavirus cases in the city have rocketed from an average of about 3,400 a day in the week that ended Dec. 12 to 22,000 in the week that ended Sunday.

Laura Menninger, a defense lawyer, told Nathan on Monday that any suggestion that the jury stay later “is beginning to sound like urging them to hurry up.”

“We would object to trying to urge them to stay later if they are not asking to do so and aren’t expressing any difficulty in proceeding with the deliberations that they are currently undertaking,” Menninger said.

Menninger noted that the jury was continuing to request transcripts of trial testimony and other materials that indicate they are working diligently to decide six charges alleging Maxwell played a crucial role in Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls between 1994 and 2004.

Defense lawyers have said Maxwell, 60, is being used as a scapegoat by prosecutors after the U.S. government was embarrassed by Epstein's suicide at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and has remained in jail after Nathan repeatedly rejected bail attempts, including a $28.5 million package with 24-hour armed guards to ensure she did not flee.

FILE — An expanded jury box, with socially-distanced seating and individual screens for each juror, are seen in a courtroom at a Manhattan federal courthouse, March 12, 2021, in New York. Judge Alison J. Nathan, the judge presiding over the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, cited an "astronomical spike" in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, why she was urging jurors to work longer hours. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

A general view shows the federal courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, left, and defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim, center, listening as defense attorney Christian Everdell, right, address the court on a juror's question during her sex trafficking trial, Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Isabel Maxwell, left, and Christine Maxwell arrive at the federal courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, seated at top center, cites a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City in urging jurors to work longer hours, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Ghislaine Maxwell's siblings are seated in foreground, left to right, Christine Maxwell, Isabel Maxwell, Kevin Maxwell. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Laura Menninger, left, and Jeffrey Pagliuca, right, defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, leave the federal courthouse as the jury continues to deliberate in Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)