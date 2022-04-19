Citing Russia's war, IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6%

U.S. economic growth is expected to drop to 3.7% this year from 5.7% in 2021, which had been the fastest growth since 1984. The new forecast marks a downgrade from the 4% the IMF had predicted at the beginning of the year. Hobbling U.S. growth this year will be Federal Reserve interest rate increases, meant to combat resurgent inflation, and an economic slowdown in key American trading partners.

Europe, heavily dependent on Russian energy, will bear the brunt of the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. For the 19 countries that share the euro currency, the IMF forecasts collective growth of 2.8% in 2022, down sharply from the 3.9% it expected in January and from 5.3% last year.

The IMF expects the growth of the Chinese economy, the world's second biggest, to decelerate to 4.4% this year from 8.1% in 2021. Beijing's zero-COVID strategy has meant draconian lockdowns in bustling commercial cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The world economy had bounced back with surprising strength from 2020's brief but brutal coronavirus recession. But the rebound presented problems of its own: Caught by surprise, businesses scrambled to meet a surge in customer orders, which overwhelmed factories, ports and freight yards. The result: long shipping delays and higher prices.

The IMF forecasts a 5.7% jump in consumer prices in the world’s advanced economies this year, the most since 1984. In the United States, inflation is running at a four-decade high.

Central banks are raising interest rates to counter rising prices, a move that could choke off economic growth. By driving up prices of oil, natural gas and other commodities, the Russia-Ukraine war has made their task of fighting inflation while preserving the economic recovery even trickier.

The conflict also has "triggered the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,'' the IMF noted, and cut supplies and raised prices of fertilizer and grain produced in Russia and Ukraine, threatening food security in Africa and the Middle East. In a speech last week, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned of the threat of "more hunger, more poverty and more social unrest.''