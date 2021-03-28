City holds distanced ceremonies for mass shooting victims

“There are lots of candles in windows on my street,” Sierota said. “It's comforting.”

David A. Humdy, a 25-year Colorado resident, said the ceremonies are important as a way to reflect on what happened.

“People are never going to forget. People are going to use it as a political battleground fight. And I think before that, I’d just like the loss of life to be acknowledged," Humdy said.

The Boulder mass shooting occurred just days after another mass killing took place in Atlanta where eight people were killed, six of them women of Asian descent.