CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

After Ingram went to the bench with three fouls 5:17 before halftime, McCollum carried the Pelicans offensively. In a 14-4 run over the final 3:36 of the half, McCollum made two 3-pointers and pierced the San Antonio defense for two finger-roll layups on strong drives into the lane as New Orleans built a 61-50 lead.

McCollum made 10 of his first 12 shots, including 2 of 3 from long range, despite drawing consistent double teams.

TIP INS

Spurs: After eight years as a San Antonio assistant, Becky Hammon officially assumed her new position as head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Coach Gregg Popovich said he would miss Hammon’s contributions. “She’s been wonderful for a while,” Popovich said. “I just wish her well, and I just wish she was here.” … G Dejounte Murray had two of his 13 triple-doubles against the Pelicans in the regular season.

Pelicans: While F Zion Williamson missed the entire regular season with a fractured right metatarsal, the former No. 1 overall pick was doing 360-degree dunks in pregame before sliding back into his street clothes. Coach Willie Green said he was not looking for Williamson to return until the beginning of next season.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich walks on the court during a timeout in the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) battle under the basket in the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones in the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) battles under the basket with San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins in the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)