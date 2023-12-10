C.J. Stroud leaves with concussion late in Texans' loss vs Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Stroud was pulled with a concussion in the final minutes of the Houston Texans' 30-6 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The standout rookie quarterback left with 6:30 remaining when he was hit by Quinnen Williams, fell backward and his head appeared to bounce off the MetLife Stadium turf. He was examined briefly on the sideline before he walked to the locker room. The Texans announced Stroud was done for the game and Davis Mills replaced him.

Stroud, who came in leading the NFL in yards passing, was unable to do much against an aggressive Jets defense. He was just 10 of 23 for a season-low 91 yards before leaving with the head injury. The Texans (7-6) finished with just 135 total yards and went 1 for 12 on third down.

Now, they’ll have to see if Stroud will be ready for next Sunday’s game against AFC South-rival Tennessee.

