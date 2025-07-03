Claire Hutton scores first international goal to help the United States beat Canada 3-0

Hutton headed home her first international goal, and the Americans easily dispatched Canada 3-0 in a friendly Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Sam Coffey and Yazmeen Ryan also scored.

“Set pieces are something we focus on. It's what we talk about,” Hutton said. “At the international level, it's what sets teams apart, especially in big tournaments. So being able to get my head on Rose's perfect ball there was just amazing. Hoping for more in the future.”

The Americans have won five straight friendlies by a combined score of 18-0 since their 2-1 loss to Brazil in early April. The 19-year-old Hutton was making her sixth appearance for the national team, and her goal in the 36th minute gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead.

“It’s just amazing. To wear this jersey, wear this badge, it weighs a lot. I know the history behind it," said Hutton, who plays for the Kansas City Current. "We talked about the U.S. legacy this past week. Just knowing that I get to be a part of it, it means the world to me.”

U.S. coach Emma Hayes gave many of her Europe-based options a break for this stretch of three games in seven days, which also included two 4-0 wins over Ireland. That left opportunities for less experienced players like Hutton.

“As I've said many times, I'm all about improving the whole ecosystem. I think more opportunities for more players with the national team will improve the NWSL,” Hayes said. “Because it gives players hope and belief that if they perform, that they're going to get an opportunity.”

The U.S. opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Lavelle delivered a free kick into the penalty area from near the left sideline. Canada’s Janine Sonis tried to head clear, but the ball fell to Avery Patterson and then bounced to Coffey about 9 yards from the goal.

Both Coffey and Patterson stabbed at the ball, and both appeared to make contact with it. It went straight into the net. Coffey was credited with the goal and Patterson with an assist.

“I will give her full credit for that. I did not touch it at all,” Patterson said, not entirely believably. “I laid it up for her on a platter.”

Claudia Dickey, who also shut out Ireland in her international debut last Thursday, stopped a shot from in close by Canada’s Jordyn Huitema shortly after Coffey’s goal. But the Americans created far more chances.

Canada coach Casey Stoney called her team's performance “inexcusable” and said her players' fitness wasn't good enough.

“A lack of commitment and desire, which is not this team,” she said. “Losing draws, losing 50-50s, not getting up to the ball, not pressing — it's not good enough. I'm not going to hide away from it.”

Lavelle received a standing ovation when she was subbed out around the midway point of the second half. The crowd also gave a big cheer when Tara McKeown — who plays locally for the Washington Spirit — came on as a late sub for the U.S. McKeown assisted on Ryan’s goal in the 89th minute.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

