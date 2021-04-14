Claressa Shields to make MMA debut with PFL on June 10

Elkin is 3-6 in an MMA career that has included bouts in Bellator and the PFL. She was arm-barred by two-time Olympic judo gold medalist champion Kayla Harrison in the first round of Harrison's MMA debut in 2018.

“I know she is a great boxer, but this is MMA," Elkin said. "I plan to show everyone that I am a well-rounded fighter who can compete wherever the fight takes me.”

The PFL's 2021 season begins April 23 with the first of six consecutive events at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Shields' debut fight is not part of the promotion's season-long competition format, which she won't enter until 2022.

Many fighters have tried to move among boxing and MMA with varying degrees of success, lured by the prospects of increased fame and fortune as rewards for this difficult feat of athletic versatility.

Holm was a champion boxer when she made her MMA debut at 29, and she knocked out Ronda Rousey less than five years later to become the UFC's bantamweight champ. James Toney and Ricardo Mayorga are among many boxers who made the move much less successfully than Holm.

