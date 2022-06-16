Cyprus trial of UK man: Was it murder or assisted suicide?

“No one believes Mr. Hunter should go to jail for this,” Polak told The Associated Press.

Speaking to the U.K. newspaper The Mirror, Hunter’s daughter Lesley said that her mother had “begged him for a long time (to assist her death) and was very clear about what she wanted.”

But Hadjikyrou, the state prosecutor, said there’s no tangible evidence — like a written note — to suggest that Hunter’s wife had ever asked him specifically to help her die.

He also disputed that there was a medical diagnosis proving that Janice Hunter suffered from leukemia or “blood cancer.” The prosecutor said defense attorneys turned down a deal to have Hunter plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter that would have resulted in a prison sentence of only a few years.

Polak rejected the assertion that Janice Hunter didn’t suffer from blood cancer, providing the AP with a medical document that he claimed diagnosed the deceased with a type of blood cancer.

Polak also countered that the burden remains on prosecutors to demonstrate a motive as to why Hunter would want to murder his wife. The Briton had been so distraught after his wife’s death that he attempted suicide, according to Polak.

___

This story was first published on June 16, 2022. It was updated on June 17, 2022 to make clear that the comments attributed to Cypriot prosecutors were made by State Prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou.