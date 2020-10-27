X

Clarification: Lithuania-Belarus-Nuclear story

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — In a story published October 27, 2020, The Associated Press reported that construction of the Astravyets nuclear power plant in Belarus has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and the mistreatment of workers. The story should have made clear that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda made those allegations at a news conference in Helsinki on Nov. 5, 2019. The story also now includes that Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, which is building and financing the plant, denied the allegations.

