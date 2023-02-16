Security experts warn of foreign cyber threat to 2024 voting

Of particular concern is the decentralized nature of America's election system. There are some 10,000 local voting jurisdictions throughout the U.S., including counties and townships, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Not all of those have funding for new equipment, proper staffing or updated training of election workers. Easterly said it was a priority of her agency to get money and expertise to what she termed “target-rich, cyber-poor” entities.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said her state has about 1,850 local officials running elections, which makes it difficult to disburse federal money in a way that is effective over the long term. Wisconsin is a perennial swing state, where four of the past six presidential races have been decided by less than a percentage point and election conspiracies have found fertile ground since the 2020 election. Wolfe spoke a day earlier during a separate news conference held by election and security officials.

“A lot of times if you don’t see anything bad happen in the cybersecurity space, it’s kind of forgotten about,” said Wolfe, who also is president of the National Association of State Election Directors. “People don’t remember that this is a real and imminent threat, and so getting those local jurisdictions, their governing bodies, to really buy into this concept and to support sustainable solutions for local election jurisdictions continues to be a real challenge, as well.”

Several secretaries of state called for additional federal funding for local election offices, which not only must prepare for cybersecurity threats but also have had to deal with harassment and threats since 2020.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes noted that election workers and even voters in his state's most populous county, Maricopa, have been targets of harassment and intimidation.

Stephen Spaulding, policy director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules & Administration, said the committee's chairwoman, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, is trying to obtain more election funding after an attempt late last year fizzled. Congress allocated $75 million in election security grants to states, but that was far short of what many state and local officials had requested.

“More than $75 million from last year’s omnibus is clearly needed in our view,” Spaulding said. “We have repeatedly heard about how sustainable funding ensures our elections continue to run smoothly, facilitate predictability and planning, and we’re striving to work on a bipartisan basis to get that done.”

This story was first published on February 16, 2023. It was updated on February 21, 2023 to make clear that Meagan Wolfe spoke a day earlier during a separate news conference held by election and security officials.

