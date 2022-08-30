Clark says push to unionize minor leaguers off to good start

“This is the right time, because they say it is,” Clark said.

“I think we’re early in the process, albeit a lot of progress has been made in a short time,” he added. "Oftentimes, these drives are anything but a straight line. We’ll navigate accordingly.”

MLB estimates that there are 5,000 to 6,500 U.S.-based minor leaguers at any given time, with the number increasing when new players sign each summer. It's a diverse group of players that includes teenagers and others in their 30s at the higher levels.

The 1,200 players on major league contracts are already represented by the union, which since the 1981 strike settlement also has negotiated terms for those on option to the minor leagues. Clark stressed that if the minor league players decide to form a bargaining unit, it wouldn't siphon resources from the union's major league staff.

“We’d be looking at this as one big tent, if you will, with two different tables," he said.

MLB raised weekly minimum salaries for minor leaguers in 2021 to $400 at rookie and short-season levels, $500 at Class A, $600 at Double-A and $700 at Triple-A. For players on option, the minimum is $57,200 per season for a first big league contract and $114,100 for later big league contracts.

In addition, MLB this year began requiring teams to provide housing for most minor leaguers.

Clark said that if the minor leaguers decide to unionize, dues “will be minimal at most," acknowledging their current low compensation. The MLBPA declined to say how much it was spending on the drive. Clark said in an earlier statement that the cost was an “investment in the future of our game and our Player fraternity.”

The big league union had long declined to represent minor leaguers, though its labor contract specifies terms for the amateur draft and signing bonuses for amateur players. There were 128 draft picks this year who agreed to signing bonuses of $500,000 and up, including 82 for at least $1 million.

