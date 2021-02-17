Clashes erupt in 2nd night of protests over rapper's jailing

Amnesty International said the case was the latest in a string of artists and social media personalities being put on trial for violating Spain's 2015 Public Security Law, which was enacted by a previous conservative-led government.

Police said 18 people were arrested Tuesday after violence broke out at protests of the rapper's arrest, principally in Barcelona and other cities in the northeastern Catalonia region.

One woman lost an eye after reportedly being hit by a police rubber bullet, the private news agency Europa Press and other media outlets reported. Police said some 55 people, both officers and protesters, were treated for slight injuries.

Spanish National Television cited Barcelona authorities as estimating the damage at 70,000 euros ($84,000).

Smaller demonstrations took place in other Spanish cities both Tuesday and Wednesday.

In response to protests over the case, Spain’s left-wing coalition government said last week that it planned to change the country’s criminal code to eliminate prison terms for offenses involving freedom of expression.

Hasél faced previous charges for assault, praising armed extremist groups, breaking into private premises and insulting the monarchy.

Demonstrators clash with police after a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Violent street protests have erupted in some Spanish cities after police arrested a rapper who resisted imprisonment and has portrayed his case as a fight for free speech. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A demonstrator throws a flare at police during clashes after a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Violent street protests have erupted in some Spanish cities after police arrested a rapper who resisted imprisonment and has portrayed his case as a fight for free speech. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Credit: Joan Mateu Credit: Joan Mateu

Demonstrators storm a bank branch as they make barricades with the furniture during clashes with police during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended with the arrest of the artist, who has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

