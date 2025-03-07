Clashes in Syria between government forces and Assad loyalists kill nearly 200

Nearly 200 people have been killed since the fighting broke out, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. In addition to 69 killed in the villages, the dead include at least 50 members of Syria’s government forces and 45 fighters loyal to Assad. The civil war that has been raging in Syria since March 2011 has left more than half a million people dead and millions displaced.

The most recent clashes began when government forces tried to detain a wanted person near the coastal city of Jableh on Thursday and were ambushed by Assad loyalists, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On Thursday and Friday, gunmen loyal to the new government stormed the villages of Sheer, Mukhtariyeh and Haffah near the coast, killing 69 men but harming no women, according to the observatory.

“They killed every man they encountered,” said observatory chief Rami Abdurrahman.

Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV also reported the attacks on the three villages, saying that more than 30 men were killed in the village of Mukhtariyeh alone.

Syrian authorities did not publish a death toll, but Syria's state news agency SANA quoted an unidentified security official as saying that numerous people went to the coast seeking revenge for recent attacks on government security forces. The official said the actions "led to some individual violations and we are working on stop them.”

Overnight, Damascus sent reinforcements to the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus and nearby villages that are home to Assad’s minority Alawite sect and make up his longtime base of support. A curfew remained in effect in Latakia and other coastal areas.

Under Assad, Alawites held top posts in the army and security agencies. The new government has blamed his loyalists for attacks against the country’s new security forces over the past several weeks. There also have been some attacks against Alawites in recent weeks, though the new government says it won’t allow collective punishment or sectarian vengeance.

Geir O. Pedersen, the United Nations special envoy for Syria, said in a written statement that “all parties should refrain from actions that could further inflame tensions, escalate conflict, exacerbate the suffering of affected communities, destabilize Syria, and jeopardize a credible and inclusive political transition.”

Coastal towns still under the control of Assad loyalists

As of Friday, the observatory said, Jableh and the coastal town of Baniyas were still under the control of Assad loyalists, along with other Alawite villages nearby and Assad's hometown of Qardaha, in the mountains overlooking Latakia.

One Qardaha resident told The Associated Press in a text message that government forces were firing with heavy machine guns in the town's residential areas. Another said people have not been able to leave their homes since Thursday afternoon because of the intensity of the shooting. Both spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

The fighting could stoke more sectarian tensions

Gregory Waters, an associate fellow with the Middle East Institute who has researched Syria’s coastal areas, said he doesn't expect the flareup to escalate into sustained fighting between the two sides. However, he said he was concerned it could stoke cycles of violence between different civilian communities living along the coast.

Also, any violations by the security forces sent from Damascus would leave young Alawite men more fearful of the new government — and more prone to take up arms, Waters said.

In Damascus, a crowd gathered in the rain at Umayyad Square to show support for the new government.

"We’ve had enough of long periods of wars and tragedies,” said retiree Mazen Abdelmajeed. He blamed the violence on remnants of the former regime and said Syria’s unity must be preserved.

“No one wants a civil war to happen,” he said. “We’re not against any of the components of the Syrian people. … We’re all one Syrian people.”

Syrian people ask Russia for help

Scores of people gathered Friday outside the main Russian air base in Syria near Jableh to ask Moscow for protection. Russia joined Syria's conflict in 2015, siding with Assad, although it has since established links with the new government. Assad has been living in Moscow since leaving Syria in December.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a written statement that Moscow is “closely coordinating efforts with foreign partners in the interests of a speedy de-escalation of the situation.”

“We reaffirm our principled position in support of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the statement said. “We expect that all states that have influence on the situation in Syria will contribute to its normalization.”

A warning from Turkey

Turkey, which backed the insurgents when Assad was still in power, warned on Friday that the current fighting poses a serious threat to the new government.

“Intensive efforts are underway to establish security and stability in Syria," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a post on X. "At this critical juncture, the targeting of security forces could undermine the efforts to lead Syria into the future in unity and solidarity.”

Associated Press writers Omar Albam in Latakia, Syria; and Mariam Fam in Damascus, Syria, contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

