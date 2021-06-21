Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama

A search was also underway for one man believed to have fallen into the water during flash flooding in Birmingham, WBRC-TV reported. Crews were using boats to search Pebble Creek.

Early Monday, Claudette had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. The depression was located 55 miles (90 kilometers) south-southwest of Raleigh, North Carolina, and moving east-northeast at 20 mph (31 kph), forecasters said.

The depression was forecast to become a tropical storm sometime Monday morning over eastern North Carolina. Claudette is then on track to move into the Atlantic Ocean, then travel near or south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals around 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) are forecast for parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Tornadoes were also possible Monday morning across the coastal Carolinas.

A tropical storm warning was in effect in North Carolina from the Little River Inlet to the town of Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to the Little River Inlet.

The van in Saturday's crash was carrying children ages 4 to 17 who belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Michael Smith, the youth ranch's CEO, said the van was heading back to the ranch near Camp Hill, northeast of Montgomery, after a week at the beach in Gulf Shores. Candice Gulley, the ranch director, was the van’s only survivor — pulled from the flames by a bystander.

“Words cannot explain what I saw,” Smith said of the accident site, which he visited Saturday. He had returned from Gulf Shores in a separate van and did not see the crash when it happened.

Gulley remained hospitalized Sunday in Montgomery in serious but stable condition. Two of the dead in the van were Gulley’s children, ages 4 and 16. Four others were ranch residents and two were guests, Smith said.

Garlock said the location of the wreck is “notorious” for hydroplaning, as the northbound highway curves down a hill to a small creek. Traffic on that stretch of I-65 is usually filled with vacationers driving to and from Gulf of Mexico beaches on summer weekends.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was sending 10 investigators to the area Sunday to investigate the crash.

Meanwhile, it seemed to be business as usual along North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday ahead of Claudette's arrival.

At Stack ’em High in Kill Devil Hills, a restaurant that specializes in pancakes, co-owner Dawn Kiousis said Sunday morning restaurant service was busy.

“You keep your eye on the weather and you prepare as much stuff in advance as you can,” she said. “Just know she’s gonna win. Mother Nature is going to do what she’s going to do, so you just prepare.”

Forliti reported from Minneapolis.

The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama Sheriff's Girls Ranch which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

This photo taken Sunday, June 20, 2021, shows the Alabama Sheriff's Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Ala., which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, June 19, 2021, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Alabama Sheriff's Girls Ranch CEO Michael Smith talks to CNN Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala. Smith was discussing the loss of eight children, a number of whom attended the ranch, in an accident on Interstate 65 Saturday, June 19, 2021, during severe weather that blanketed Alabama and caused major flooding. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Siblings Candy Roberts, from left, Anthony Roberts and Tyekia Williams talk with one another Sunday, June 20, 2021, in their flood-destroyed home following heavy flooding Saturday, in Northport, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Percy Ross, left, the owner, watches his son, Michael Roberts, search Ross's flood-damaged home Sunday, June 20, 2021, after the heavy flooding Saturday in Northport, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Percy Ross, center, the owner, works through his flood-damaged home as his son, Michael Roberts, left, seeks to recover valuables after heavy flooding Saturday night, in Northport, Ala., Sunday, June 20, 2021. At right is Ross's daughter, Candy Roberts. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Standing water and destruction sit as a result of heavy flooding Saturday night at 2823 Hunter Creek Road, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Northport, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The home at lot 226, owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by heavy flooding Saturday night at 2823 Hunter Creek Road, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Northport, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Debris is shown from flooding Saturday in Northport, Ala., on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Tropical Depression Claudette has claimed 12 lives in Alabama as the storm swept across the southeastern U.S., causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

A resident walks through a partially flooded trailer park in Northport, Ala., Sunday, June 20, 2021. Tropical Depression Claudette has claimed 12 lives in Alabama as the storm swept across the southeastern U.S., causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)