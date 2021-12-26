Claxton oops over James late, Nets hold off Lakers 122-115

After Claxton's alley-oop, Westbrook missed a dunk at the other end, and Harden knocked down four free throws to see out the win.

After falling behind early in the third quarter, the Nets reasserted themselves to close the period with a 102-82 lead thanks to strong shooting from multiple contributors. Harden paced Brooklyn with nine points, and the Nets knocked down 13 of 21 field goals while forcing the Lakers into another cold streak after struggling to make shots in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Harden is the seventh player to record a triple-double on Christmas. ... Clayton finished with nine points and six rebounds. ... Darren Collison had no points, one assist and two rebounds in 12 minutes in his first game after signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers. The 34-year-old, who was born in Rancho Cucamonga and starred at UCLA, had retired in 2019 after playing 10 seasons with New Orleans, Indiana, Dallas, the Clippers and Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Nets: At the Clippers on Monday.

Lakers: At Houston on Tuesday.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) defends against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Fans stand outside Crypto.com Arena before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The arena's name officially changed from Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)